The Beyhive has stung another victim.

This time Beyoncé fans checked pop singer Madonna after the Material Girl had a little photoshop fun at the expense of the Carters’ new “Apesh*t” video featuring the singer and her husband, Jay-Z admiring a wall of paintings inside the Louvre in Paris, France.

The image posted on Madonna’s Twitter and Instagram shows the couple admiring several of Madonna’s most recognizable album covers including Like a Prayer, True Blue and Ray of Light, according to PageSix.com.

No big deal, right? Apparently not according to Beyoncé’s millions of fans.

The notorious Beyhive immediately started buzzing across social media:

Madonna fell all the way off when she tried to kiss Drake and he made a face like he was drinking moonshine. — Karlous Miller (@KarlousM) June 22, 2018



Initially the backlash prompted Madonna to edit the image’s caption to read, “Learning from the Teacher………..lol.”

But, of course, that didn’t cut it, either. Madonna then changed it to read, “Learning……….lol,” complex.com reported.

However, at this time it appears that Madonna’s Twitter account has the original caption back up.

When will folks learn? Madonna’s misstep comes nearly a week after Beyonce and Jay-Z, known as The Carters, caused a major eruption in our lives by dropping their first joint album, “Everything is Love,” featuring the aforementioned “Apesh*t” single and video.

The nine-track album, which shows off Beyonce’s improving rapping skills, has quickly shot up the charts. Many are still buzzing over Jay’s verses taking shots for not winning at this year’s Grammys, despite having the most nominations, and the NFL.

“Tell the Grammys f*ck that 0 for 8 sh*t,” he raps on “Apesh*t,” before confirming he turned down an offer to perform during halftime at this year’s Super Bowl.

“I said no to the Super Bowl / You need me, I don’t need you/ Every night we in the end zone / Tell the NFL we need stadiums too.”

Pop music’s biggest couple are on the European leg of their “On The Run II” tour.