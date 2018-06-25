WATCH: HBO drops ‘Insecure’ season 3 trailer and it’s hilarious

Issa Rae and the Gand will be back on HBO on August 12.

It’s almost time for Insecure to return to the small screen and we can’t wait to see what Issa Rae has in store for us in season 3 off the hit series.space“>

The first official trailer for the new season just dropped and it’s full of hilarious moments that show Issa dealing with old and new issues from her gorgeous group of girlfriends to her continuous love struggles.

It looks like we’ll see more romance between Issa and #bae, (Y’lan Noelle) and be treated to more laughs as we watch our heroine navigate her professional life with her white co-workers.

Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Lisa Joyce, Natasha Rothwell and Amanda Seales will definitely be back but we’re still wondering if Jay Ellis will make a cameo this time around.

Rae spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, about the show’s return and the new territory of topics she plans to explore, but we’ll have to wait it out to find out the specifics.

“I don’t want to give anything away!” Rae said. “But I love Black masculinity as it relates to Black women. I think that’s something interesting that we haven’t gotten a chance to explore yet — and specifically toxic male Black masculinity as it relates to Black women. I’m trying to find a way to explore that and get a rounded storyline that isn’t preachy.”

Fans can look forward to much more of that sisterhood this season too.

“This season is about adulting in a new way. I think we’ve watched our characters really fumble and fuck up — and in some ways in your 20s you are allowed that — but this season is about not acting like you’re naive anymore or that you don’t know better. So it is about, what does it look like to know better and to do better?”

Rae has entertained audiences with two successful seasons with the hit show, which was adapted from her bestselling book, The Misadventures Of Awkward Black Girl.

Rae recently secured a prestigious Peabody Award, giving praise and props to her wildly popular and witty HBO series.

Check out the Season 3 Insecure trailer:

