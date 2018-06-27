Even though her boss is a bully who uses social media as his bullhorn, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders called for civility this week after the owners of the Red Hen kicked her out for working for President Donald Trump.

But Democratic strategist Symone Sanders wasn’t having it on CNN and skewered the press secretary for having the nerve to suggest that folks shouldn’t be confrontational in the face of a contentious administration.

At a rally in Los Angeles this week Representative Maxine Waters urged her supporters to show up—and show out:

“If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you cause a crowd, and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome—anymore, anywhere—we’ve got to get the children connected to their parents, the children are suffering.”

Huckabee tried to blast Rep. Maxine Waters for telling people to confront Trump administrators for their racism.

Symone Sanders was quick to check Huckabee yesterday.

“I think Sarah Sanders thinks she’s Rosa Parks in this situation and she’s not.” Sanders said on CNN.

“Where is the civility in the press briefing room or at the border for the children?” asked Sanders. “So the conversation is one-sided and skewed. I believe movements and people talking and speaking up about civil rights should be nonviolent, but not non-confrontational. If we waited for that, we might still be sitting at segregated counters,” she added. “I just don’t think people get it.”

President Trump, of course, took to Twitter to take an unprecedented and unpresidential swipe at Waters after her rally.

“Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max!”

