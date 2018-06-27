Baltimore’s State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby secured four more years in office after beating out two opponents in Tuesday’s primary.

Mosby defeated political contenders Ivan Bates and Thiru Vignarajah and will continue her in her role as the city’s outspoken and top prosecutor.

“This campaign was never about me, it was always about us,” Mosby said in her victory speech according to the Baltimore Sun.

“This is about Baltimore. This is so much bigger than Marilyn Mosby,” said Antonio Glover, a campaign director for Mosby.

“This young lady is so courageous. She is unafraid to take on challenges. She has set the standard for young African-American women in Baltimore and in the countr.”

Mosby gained national notoriety for charging six police officers in the death of Freddie Gray. They were indicted by a grand jury but three were acquitted by a judge of all charges. Mosby dropped the other cases.

Five Baltimore police officers tried to sue Mosby, saying that she prosecuted them out of spite after the death of Freddie Gray, but the case went nowhere fast after the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocked their lawsuit in May.

According to the Baltimore Sun, this ruling reverses a 2017 decision by U.S. District Judge Marvin J. Garbis who said the case could move forward against Mosby and Assistant Baltimore City Sheriff Samuel Cogen. The charges included malicious prosecution, defamation and invasion of privacy.

The lawyers for the officers contend that Mosby “didn’t have enough evidence and charged them to ease the unrest that followed his death.”

Mosby lawyers argued that as a prosecutor, she was immune from this type of lawsuit and the federal appeals court agreed with that argument.