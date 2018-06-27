New disturbing video footage shows an employee at a New York City bodega refusing to help Lesandro Guzman-Feliz before and after he was viciously attacked with a machete by a gang.

Protestors are calling for the Zesarina Grocery store in the Bronx to shut down permanently for failing to help save Guzman-Feliz from the brutal gang attack that ended the 15-year-old’s life, reports Fox News

The teen died after the Trinitarios gang members allegedly stabbed him to death outside the store. In the graphic video, Guzman-Feliz can be seen entering the bodega looking for help before leaping over the counter where an employee stood and ushered him out. Gang members grabbed and then dragged Guzman-Feliz out the door where he was viciously stabbed.

Guzman-Feliz musters up the strength to re-enter the store apparently begging for help but he was kicked out yet again. Another man can be seen pointing in the direction of the door, attempting to direct the bleeding teen to get out as blood gushed from his open wounds.

After Guzman-Feliz leaves, the employee and the man finish ringing up a purchase over the blood-stained floor.

“This just makes my blood boil,” one Instagram user wrote next to the footage.

“The murderers came into the store and was still able to drag the boy out the bodega with nobody helping him. To [make] matters worse HE CAME BACK INTO THE BODEGA!! Bleeding… after the attack and nobody helped him!!!”

“They treated him like an animal. My heart breaks for this poor boy his family and friend,” another user reacted on Twitter.

Guzman-Feliz tried to run two blocks to St. Barnabas hospital but he bled to death.

He was reportedly mistaken for another man who gang members were trying to get revenge on.

Prosecutor Camelia Valdes has identified seven suspects in the machete murder who are said to be part of the notorious Dominican gang.

They have all been charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault, authorities said.