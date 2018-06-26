NBA star Carmelo Anthony and wife La La were just two of the thousands of mourners who paid tribute to the slain Bronx teen who was killed after gang members mistakenly took revenge out on the wrong person.

The Anthonys spoke to the parents of 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, but there’s no word on what they said or possibly did for the grieving family, reports the NY Daily News. Earlier this week, rap star Cardi B who hails from the Bronx, donated $8,000 to the family’s GoFundMe and criticized police for their slow response to the violent attack.

A viral video showed Lesandro ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz being violently dragged and stabbed in front of a local Bodega after gang members reportedly thought he was a man from an online sex tape and attacked him.

Prosecutor Camelia Valdes have identified six suspects in the machete murder who are said to be part of the notorious Trinitarios, a Dominican gang Jose Taverez, 21, Manuel Rivera, 18, and Danel Fernandez, 21; Santiago Rodriguez, 24, and Jose Muniz, 21, of Paterson, N.J., and Joniki Martinez, 24, of Freeport, L.I. and Kevin Alvarez, 19, of the Bronx.

The have been charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault, authorities said.

The grief-stricken family believes more gang members are involved.

Lisandro Guzman, the father inked a tattoo of his deceased son on the backside of his hand.

“My son was my son, but he was my best friend,” he said. “He comes to me for everything. My heart is broken, really broken.”

