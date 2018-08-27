Next month Bobby Brown’s highly anticipated BET biopic “The Bobby Brown Story” will give fans a juicy inside look into the former New Edition member’s chaotic and chart-topping life.

But Brown didn’t have much interest in seeing his ex-wife Whitney Houston’s recent movie about her life and told BuzzFeed News, “I don’t want to see that… I just didn’t want to see it.”

Houston’s movie “Whitney” which hit theaters last month, received some critical acclaim for its rawness and it revealed untold bits about the late singer’s life – like the claim that she was molested as a child by her aunt. But Brown who was married to Houston from 1992 to 1997 apparently had seen enough during the tumultuous years of their relationship.

However, Brown still takes issue with Kanye West for using a controversial messy drug-filled bathroom photo as cover art for Pusha T’s album and sounded off on the rapper.

“Ignorant people are ignorant people and they’re going to be that way until they find themselves,” said Brown. “You expect disrespectful stuff from Kanye West anyway so you know he’s not going to change. As long as he stays clear from me, he’ll be safe. He’ll be okay.”

And as for the reports that he once hit Houston, Brown has now denied that his marriage to ever turned violent.

Brown, speaking with reporters last month about BET’s new miniseries said such allegations involving his late ex-wife were “completely wrong.”

But in a 2016 interview with ABC’s Robin Roberts, Brown said he once hit Houston. He also told Roberts he is not “a violent man” and that descriptions of him as a “woman beater” are lies.

During a Q&A, the New Edition founding member was asked about his relationship with Houston in light of his plan to build an Atlanta domestic violence shelter to honor Bobbi Kristina, who died at age 22 in 2015. She, like Houston, was found in a bathtub.

When Brown was asked about news reports and court records involving a 911 domestic violence call Houston made in 2003, he replied, “The public record is wrong.”

Atlanta-area police said at the time that Brown allegedly hit his then-wife, leaving her with a bruised cheek and cut inside her lip.

Brown was asked what advice he would give the younger version of himself.

“I don’t know that I’d give myself advice, because everything I’ve been through in my life, it’s made me the man I am,” he replied. “I don’t have regrets. I have bad feelings about some of the choices I’ve made.”