Cardi B was a bare-naked lady on social media over the weekend after her hubby Offset posted a NSFW photo baring Bardi’s goodies all over the gram.

—Pregnant mom gets sweet surprise from her father during gender reveal of ninth baby—

Cardi might have a bouncing baby girl named Kulture she gave birth to just six weeks ago, but the 25-year-old also has a body that looks like it has bounced back pretty well.

The “Bodak Yellow” breakout star showed off her tatted curves, along with floor-length pink tresses. Offset, 26 posted the pic of his naked wife for all the world to see, calling her “goddess” and “beauty” in the caption.

On Saturday, the Migos member was in NYC performing at Madison Square Garden and the crowd got a nice surprise when Cardi B hit the stage with her hubs.

Cardi B and Offset love to be playful on social media and keep our ears ringing. Earlier that day, she posted a sexy lingerie pic while perched on a private plane: “im on my way to you.” And Offset commented, “HURRY HURRY HURRY.”

im on my way to you A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Aug 25, 2018 at 2:40pm PDT

—Police officer acquitted after killing Black man seeking help to teach training class—

The new mom took to Twitter last week to gush over the joys of motherhood. “I’m sooo in love with my child, it makes me wanna cry, she wrote on Twitter. “I don’t know what i did right for God to bless me with this beautiful, loving baby.”

A few days later, however, the new mother of baby Kulture lashed out after a picture appeared online purporting to be the first shot of her newborn, Page Six reports.

Cardi wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, “I been seen this everywhere! This is a gorgeous baby but nope it’s not Kulture. Blogs and fake pages please respect other people’s children!”

The Bronx native has only shared one photo of her and husband Offset holding their baby with only the top of her head visible in the pic.

She added, “I’ll show my child when I’m ready for now stop posting other people’s kids and claiming them as mines it’s disrespectful. AGAIN! NOT MY BABY!”