Cardi was apparently tapped to play a comedic role for a show called Off the Rip, acting in a skit as the late wife of MLK, along with other iconic characters like Rosa Parks and the wives of Malcolm X and Jesse Jackson.
Cardi’s character and the character of Betty Shabazz get into some beef about how much of a “hoe” Dr. King was. Then a white woman enters, who is labeled as the “Iggy Azalea of Civil Rights” and commence to talking about her under-the-covers escapade with the I Have a Dream civil rights leader.
“All these hussies wanna sleep with my huuusband!”? Cardi says as Coretta.
It’s just a bad all around.
Dr. Bernice King – the youngest child of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King – didn’t find the sketch funny at all and issued a response on Twitter directly to Cardi B about the insensitive portrayal of her mother, and called for a conversation on the matter.
“On the 55th anniversary of #IHaveADream,’ a clip on @TMZ depicts my parents (Cardi B playing my mom) & great women of the CRM in a repulsive, false light. They paid an extraordinary price so people of color can have a platform- & this is how you use it. @iamcardib: Let’s talk.”
Apparently Cardi got the message because King then posted: “Thank you, @iamcardib, for reaching out to me and apologizing for the skit that aired on @TMZ. I look forward to talking with you soon.”
— Be A King (@BerniceKing) August 28, 2018
We certainly hope the sit-down and in-person apology to Bernice King happens soon.