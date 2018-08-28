Cardi B is flying high in hip-hop but for some reason decided to swing low and take on a “comedic” role of Coretta Scott King in a parody video called “The Real Housewives of the Civil Rights Movement.”

It’s in poor taste and has pissed off the King kids, TMZ reports.

—Serena Williams aces US Open win and slays new Queen ad—

Cardi was apparently tapped to play a comedic role for a show called Off the Rip, acting in a skit as the late wife of MLK, along with other iconic characters like Rosa Parks and the wives of Malcolm X and Jesse Jackson.

Cardi’s character and the character of Betty Shabazz get into some beef about how much of a “hoe” Dr. King was. Then a white woman enters, who is labeled as the “Iggy Azalea of Civil Rights” and commence to talking about her under-the-covers escapade with the I Have a Dream civil rights leader.

“All these hussies wanna sleep with my huuusband!”? Cardi says as Coretta.

It’s just a bad all around.

Dr. Bernice King – the youngest child of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King – didn’t find the sketch funny at all and issued a response on Twitter directly to Cardi B about the insensitive portrayal of her mother, and called for a conversation on the matter.

“On the 55th anniversary of #IHaveADream,’ a clip on @TMZ depicts my parents (Cardi B playing my mom) & great women of the CRM in a repulsive, false light. They paid an extraordinary price so people of color can have a platform- & this is how you use it. @iamcardib: Let’s talk.”

Apparently Cardi got the message because King then posted: “Thank you, @iamcardib, for reaching out to me and apologizing for the skit that aired on @TMZ. I look forward to talking with you soon.”

Thank you, @iamcardib, for reaching out to me and apologizing for the skit that aired on @TMZ. I look forward to talking with you soon. — Be A King (@BerniceKing) August 28, 2018

—Nia Long says men have gotten rich off of her hard work ‘I was being paid peanuts’—

We certainly hope the sit-down and in-person apology to Bernice King happens soon.