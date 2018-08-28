It’s no surprise that women suffer from pay disparities in Hollywood. Remember Mark Wahlberg got $1.5M for ‘All the Money’ reshoot, while Michelle Williams was paid less than $1,000? But most women keep quiet for fear of backlash for speaking up about pay discrimination.

But Time’s Up for those who have had a hand in Nia Long’s career and pocketed cash at her expense.

—Former football player put in chokehold by police now facing charges—

“I have watched a lot of men get rich off of the films that I’ve done and I was being paid peanuts,” the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and Boyz n the Hood actress told The Associated Press at a recent event for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Long is speaking out about the criticism she received just for advocating for her self-worth. She claims that many male producers and filmmakers shut her down when she tried to speak up.

“When I requested or wanted more, I was considered difficult, outspoken, entitled, and all of the things that should not be used to describe a woman who has earned her space, her place and delivers,” the 47-year-old actress said. “And that just doesn’t apply to me, that’s for everyone.”

The TV and movie veteran was most recently cast in roles on “NCIS: Los Angeles” and the Netflix biopic Roxanne Roxanne. It’s only recently, she said, where she’s seen a shift in the gender equality issue.

“I think we are talking about it,” Long said. “Women are more inclined to have those in-the-kitchen conversations with one another where we can just talk freely about all the things that we’ve been shamed [for].”

—Parents outraged after teacher punishes son for using respectful term—

In a 2016 interview with Larry King, she talked about the difficulties of being a Black woman over 40 in Hollywood.

“I work really hard to get sometimes crumbs. I feel blessed and lucky to have the career that I have. But there are times that I’ve been beat up in this business. It hasn’t just been roses and fairytales. It’s been a tough road.”