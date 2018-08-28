The parents of a fifth-grader in North Carolina are puzzled after their child was punished for being polite.

—Pregnant mom gets sweet surprise from her father during gender reveal of ninth baby—

Teretha Wilson and McArthur Bryant said their 10-year-old Tamarion was raised to be a respectful young man, yet his teacher at his preparatory school made him write “ma’am” over and over again on a piece of paper as punishment for referring to her in a well-mannered way, ABC13 reports.

“He had a look on his face of disappointment, shame,” Bryant told ABC-13. “At the end of the day as a father, to feel kind of responsible for that…knowing that I have been raising him and doing the best that I can, it’s not acceptable.”

Tamarion said he was required to get the punishment signed by his parents because he kept calling his teacher ma’am when she asked him not to. The teacher reportedly required Tamarion write “ma’am” four times on each line on both sides of the lined paper.

Coming up at 4:30 and 6 on @ABC11_WTVD: Parents of a Tarboro 5th grader are upset after their son got in trouble for calling a teacher “ma’am” against her wishes. In response, they say the teacher made him write the word repeatedly on a sheet of paper pic.twitter.com/KJghF8rPQb — Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) August 23, 2018

His parents are outraged.

“It wasn’t right,” Wilson said. “It wasn’t professional. As a teacher, it wasn’t appropriate.”

—Police officer acquitted after killing Black man seeking help to teach training class—

Reps for North East Carolina Preparatory School said in a statement, “This is a personnel matter which has been handled appropriately by the K-7 principal.”

Tamarion has since been moved to a different classroom. His parents, however, want to warn other parents about the teacher’s behavior.

“If it happened to my son, I’m pretty sure if not a week, a day, a month, a year, it will occur to somebody else’s child,” he said.