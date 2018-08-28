Odell Beckham Jr. likes million-dollar deals and on Monday he celebrated signing a five-year $95 million NFL contract, sealing the title as the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.

The New York Giants star player secured the bag, big time. And with the O’Jays’ ‘For the Love of Money’ playing in the background, the Daily Mail reports that Beckham danced around his locker room, celebrating the new deal, while stripping off his shirt and yelling the song’s catchy hook: “money, money, money, money!”

congrats to my brudda couldn’t be more proud been solid since day one helped me a lot on my journey… you deserve it…MONEY MONEY MONEY!!!! @OBJ_3 pic.twitter.com/cncsmI7IfB — Roger Lewis (@OttoLewis_) August 27, 2018

According to reports, the five-year extension is worth up to $95 million, with $90 million in base value and an additional $5 million available through incentives.

Based on last season’s stats he could be worth the hefty payday. Beckham made 288 catches for 4,122 yards and 35 scores through his first three seasons, all Pro Bowl campaigns, according to reports. He made 25 grabs for 302 yards. Also scored three touchdowns in four games last season before a broken ankle injury sidelined him.

Beckham released a statement about the historic new contract.

“Honestly, I don’t even know how to explain it,” Beckham said in the team’s release. “I don’t know if it’s a relief, I don’t know – it’s a combination of everything. You’ve worked all your life to get to this point and it’s finally here. I have to thank Mr. Mara, Steve Tisch, Mr. Gettleman, coach (Pat) Shurmur, Eli (Manning), all the guys I played with in the past years. Everybody was really a part of this—my mom, my dad, my family, everybody who was supporting me through this. It’s just such an amazing feeling, I can’t even explain. Most importantly, I have to thank God for being able to put me back together mentally, physically, spiritually. This is just truly amazing; I don’t even know the right words to describe. It was just a time of patience and waiting and I knew that it would get done, it just was a matter of when and I’m just so happy that it is finally done now.”

But with more money, let’s hope there won’t be more problems.

Beckham’s become quite popular with his blonde hair and steel-like physique. The ladies love him. And just last month, he was caught up in another scandal after former friend claims he paid a woman $1,000 for sex, according to new court documents revealed by TMZ Sports.

A former friend, Ishmael Temple, who is suing him for an alleged beatdown, and made new claims saying there’s proof the New York Giants wide receiver tried to pay for prostitution.

Temple’s attorney Emmanuel Nsahlai reportedly sent an email to Beckham’s legal team saying they “have evidence of your client offering $1k to sleep with a girl from Arizona visiting L.A. known to my client.”

This latest sordid story breaks just a few months after Beckham was in the headlines for another scandal.

While the charismatic football star was on a Nike-sponsored trip to Europe last march, Beckham appeared in a video with aspiring French model, Laura Cuenca. In the clip it appears that she’s holding a credit card while cutting up a suspicious white substance. Beckham is sitting close by on a bed with a cigar of some sort in hand, while in front of a pizza box.

Cuenca took to Instagram to flatly deny the allegations writing:

“No. He did not take any drugs!” an adamant Cuenca reportedly wrote in her native French during a private exchange on Instagram to New York Daily News.

Stay focused, Beckham!