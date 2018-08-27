Sacha Baron Cohen’s strange brand of humor has landed him in hot water with political figures in recent months after somehow managing to get them to do all sorts of weird stuff on his provocative prank series, “Who is America?”

In the final episode of the Showtime series Cohen takes aim at OJ Simpson and dares to walk a fine line and make murder jokes to Simpson who was charged—and acquitted—of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994.

Cohen, as he always does on the show series, disguised himself pretending to be an Italian photographer named Gio Monaldo.

Along with him was a woman who he asked if she knew how the former football star was. When the woman acted like she didn’t, Cohen referenced Simpson’s the “Naked Gun” movies and his career as a Buffalo Bills player.

Still when the woman said she didn’t recognize him, Cohen then made a disturbing stabbing gesture to indicate the Simpson and Ron Goldman murders that OJ Simpson was accused of.

While Simpson was found not guilty, he was found liable in a civil trial for the murders and hit with a $25 million penalty in punitive damages.

While in character, Cohen told Simpson about his fantasy of killing a woman to which Simpson told him to “stop.”

“We want you to be 100% truthful about how you got away with it,” Cohen said.

“Hey, hey, hey, I didn’t get away with nothing,” Simpson replied emphatically.

Cohen also referred to himself and Simpson as “lady killers.”

Simpson responded: “No, I ain’t kill nobody.”

Last month, Cohen captured Georgia state representative Jason Spencer spewing the n-word multiple times, pulling his pants down to show his bare behind and even “eating” a faux penis of an imagined Middle Eastern terrorist. As a result, Spencer stepped down from office.