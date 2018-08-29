A Black woman in Portland is accusing a local store of racial discrimination after finding that only the multi-cultural beauty products were being kept under lock and key.

—Nia Long says men have gotten rich off of her hard work ‘I was being paid peanuts’—

Sade Rivers claimed she was looking for shampoo and conditioner at a Fred Meyer store but when she made her way to the aisle for products that would better fit her hair, she found those were held behind a locked case and required the assistance of a store employee to open it, KOIN reports

“Even if I was to ask for someone to open it, now will I be followed through the store, Rivers asked. “Will they look at me and think ‘She is probably going to steal that so lets keep an eye on her?’”

In contrast the products designed for white consumers sat openly on shelves.

Rivers is appalled that the store would hold close to old stereotypes. Seeing the encased products was painful for Rivers.

“As a black person you are always taught you have to be aware how people look at you, what you say, what you wear, what you look like, because other people perceive you and will judge you based on a stereotype,” she said.

A Fred Meyer spokesman said they lock products away based on data that received about the need to secure certain products.

“At Fred Meyer, we periodically review items that require additional security measures. Decisions about product access in our stores are data-driven. We are a company that welcomes every customer who walks in our door. Additionally, we train our associates to embrace diversity and inclusion and want to show respect to every customer and one another.”

—Serena Williams aces US Open win and slays new Queen ad—

So, they’ve received data saying a whole race of people are thieves?

Rivers said there’s a better way to ensure security by pacing a camera in the vicinity of the hair care products.

“I understand they are a business, an organization,” she said, “but when you are targeting a single race or ethnicity its not fair to everyone.”

Rivers said she doesn’t have any plans to bring her black dollars back to the store.