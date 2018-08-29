Venus Williams has teamed up with Dia&Co, a subscription box service, to offer a new collection from her EleVen activewear line.

The EleVen sportswear line ranges from cute tennis dresses to colorful tops and a range of fashionable pieces fit for tough workouts and relaxing afternoons with friends.

Now exclusively through Dia&Co’s Active Boxes, EleVen will expand their sizes and offer 0X sizes through 3X for the first time starting today, PEOPLE reports

“My goal for EleVen is to help people live healthy and happy lives, and you’re a lot happier when you feel healthy,” Williams previously told theGrio. “You feel good about you. When you take care of yourself inside, and feel good about how you look on the outside. EleVen is, ‘Look Good, Play Well.’ That’s what we always say is our motto.”

Williams — who runs, bikes, swims, runs sprints and more to maintain her professional edge — wants women and men who wear EleVen to enjoy the journey of fitness as a process you can love even if growth is incremental.

“It’s not like you can get in shape after six weeks, and go hard, and then for the rest of your life, you’re good — or else I wouldn’t have to go to practice anymore,” she said of her fitness philosophy. “It’s about the journey of being fit throughout your life, and how to take that step. It’s not about being perfect every single day, but just being consistent.”

The collection has pieces that ranges from $55 to $89, replete with tanks, hoodies and zip-up jackets. Through the partnership Williams hopes to confront the stereotype that plus size women don’t want to look stylish while working out.

Check out the six new pieces, now available at Dia&Co.