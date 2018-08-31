Eminem, where have you been?

Slim Shady is back after dropping a surprise album at midnight called “Kamikaze”with a simple tweet:

“Tried not 2 overthink this 1 … enjoy,” he wrote on Twitter.

The tracks are hot and lyrically as explosive as we’d expect from the rapper who teamed up with Dr. Dre as executive producer along with him. This is Eminem’s 10th studio album after his 2017 release “Revival.”

But while he’s telling us he tried not to overthink this one, we have reason to believe he thought a lot about the album title Kamikaze, which we believe is his explicit clap back at the classless President. Here’s why.

Last year, Eminem made waves when he slammed President Donald Trumpand threw repeated verbal shots during a four-and-a-half-minute freestyle for the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Em’s verse was an instant trending topic on social media and a who’s who of celebrities reacted to the hard-hitting presidential slander.

The lyrics to the song, “The Storm,” slammed Trump as a “kamikaze that will probably cause a nuclear holocaust” and took on Trump supporters as well as the president for racism, immigration, and other topics:

“IT’S LIKE WE TAKE A STEP FORWARDS THEN BACKWARDS

BUT THIS IS HIS FORM OF DISTRACTION

PLUS HE GETS AN ENORMOUS REACTION

WHEN HE ATTACKS THE NFL SO WE FOCUS ON THAT AND

INSTEAD OF TALKING PUERTO RICO OR GUN REFORM FOR NEVADA

ALL THESE HORRIBLE TRAGEDIES AND HE’S BORED OR WOULD RATHER

CAUSE A TWITTER STORM WITH THE PACKERS”

Code it any way you want Marshall Mathers but we see you coming for Trump.

This album also includes the song “Venom” the title track from the upcoming Spiderman off-shoot starring Tom Hardy. Joyner Lucas, Royce Da 5’9, and Jessie Reyez are also included on tracks.



But not everyone is hailing the return of the Detroit rapper.

The likes of Drake, Chance the Rapper, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Yachty and Joe Budden are all mentioned on the album, but a jibe aimed at Tyler, the Creator has caused controversy.

On the album’s title track, Eminem takes a shot at Tyler by using a homophobic slur, which is censored on the song

Tyler create nothing, I see why you called yourself a f****t bitch

It’s not just ’cause you lack attention

It’s cause you worship D12’s balls, you’re sacrilegious

If you’re gonna critique me, you better at least be as good or better

Some took to social media to air their concerns over his words.

Eminem called Tyler The Creator a faggot… so if y’all don’t cancel him, y’all some frauds lmaooooooo — Mike Jackson (@MikeDeeJackson) August 31, 2018

Eminem using faggot again? F**k him. Us fags will get a good laugh when that album goes triple cardboard. TO FREEDOM! — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) August 31, 2018



