Did Kanye West finally wake up?

On Wednesday, the Ye rapper took a moment to say sorry on a Chicago radio show for the foolish slavery was a choice comment that landed him in hot water and cost him the respect of many Black folks who have supported him from day one.

“I have never really approached or addressed the slavery comment fully. And it’s not something for me to overly intellectualize. This is something about the fact that it hurt people’s feelings and the way that I presented that piece of information. I could present it in a way more calm way, but I was ramped up. And I apologize,” West said on 107.5 WGCI Chicago.

“I don’t know if I properly apologized for how the slavery comment made people feel. I’m sorry for the one-two effect of the MAGA hat into the slave comment, and I’m sorry for people that felt let down by that moment. And I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to talk to you about the way I was thinking and what I was going through.”

While we still think the 41-year-old rapper’s got his eyes wide shut, this is the first attempt on getting an invite back to the cookout. In his own defense, West said he’s learned, “how much black people love me and how much black people count on me and depend on me and I appreciate that.”

But when asked if he still has love for President Donald Trump, after he wore a MAGA hat and proclaimed his support for the petty President, West still defended him.

“I feel that (Trump) cares about the way Black people feel about him, and he would like for Black people to like him like they did when he was cool in the rap songs and all this.”

“(He’ll) do the things that are necessary to make that happen because he’s got an ego like all the rest of us, and he wants to be the greatest President, and he knows that he can’t be the greatest President without the acceptance of the black community. So it’s something he’s gonna work towards, but we’re gonna have to speak to him.”

Again, eyes wide shut. Cookout invite to remain rescinded.