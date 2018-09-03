Childish Gambino released a new track “Feels Like Summer” but it’s the animated video with a who’s who cast of notable characters in the hip-hop world.

Gambino, AKA Donald Glover, released the animated video that is the talk of the town as he strolls through a neighborhood where Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, Snoop Dogg, the Migos and many prominent rappers make a cameo.

While some scenes were clearly just to shout out his many friendships with hip-hop superstars like a game of b-ball between Gambino and the Migos or Dr. Dre, P. Diddy, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and JAY-Z dancing on a lawn, other scenes clearly take shots at some rappers relationships.

In one scene, Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott are playing with blocks when Scott takes a pivotal cube which makes Minaj’s house block house tumble down. Clearly that was a shot to Minaj who threw a fit in a series of tweets after Scott’s AstroWorld debuted as the number one album while Minaj’s “Queen” was left in second place.

We see you, Gambino.

There was a very surprising video moment which showed a crying Kanye West wearing a red MAGA hat before Michelle Obama emerges and gives YE a big hug from behind.

Thank goodness this is only an imagined scenario.

Janelle Monae and SZA are shown being carefree skating along on skateboards. J. Cole Rae Sremmurd, playfully hold Super Soakers. Will Smith is seen washing a car. Birdman is whipping up burgers on a grill.

Gambino is used to making a lot of noise and stirring up think pieces about what his videos mean especially after the release of the hit song “This is America” and the video chock-full of symbolism and hidden references.

There’s a lot of imagery and messaging that you’ll have to interpret for yourself. Take a look.