Sloane Stephens thegrio.com
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 02: Sloane Stephens of the United States celebrates after winning her women's singles fourth round match against Elise Mertens of Belgium on Day Seven of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 2, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Sloane Stephens moved into the quarterfinals of the US Open Sunday and is on her way to a big win.

GOP official resigned after calling NFL ‘baboons’ and ‘ignorant Blacks’ on Facebook

“I think defending a title is super tough,” Stephens told the NY Post reports. “I think the expectation to come in here and win the tournament is just ridiculous. Defending a title isn’t defending. If you were to play the same people in a row again and beat all of them again, that would be defending your title. You’re playing a whole new draw.”

The No. 3 seed beat Belgium’s No. 15-ranked Elise Mertens, 6-3, 6-3.

And now Stephens is just a few wins away from claiming the top trophy.

“Who cares about the trophy?” she said. “I’ve only seen my trophy like once or twice. It’s at my grandparents’ house [in Fresno, Calif.] It’s in their dining room. They see it every morning, show all their friends.”

Before a crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium she defended her place.

 “I’m playing solid — I just have to keep that in mind,” Stephens said. “Being the defending champion is crazy. Then to follow that up and do well again, I think it’s something to really get behind.”

Black political candidate uses n-word in campaign ad

Serena Williams is also playing well at the US Open.

Two days after Serena Williams defeated sister Venus Williams in a U.S. Open showdown, she beat Kaia Kanepi 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals for the 15th time.

Tennis Smash reported that Williams was unstoppable on Sunday as she swept through the opening set against Kanepi in a record-breaking 18 minutes.