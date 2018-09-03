Sloane Stephens moved into the quarterfinals of the US Open Sunday and is on her way to a big win.

“I think defending a title is super tough,” Stephens told the NY Post reports. “I think the expectation to come in here and win the tournament is just ridiculous. Defending a title isn’t defending. If you were to play the same people in a row again and beat all of them again, that would be defending your title. You’re playing a whole new draw.”

The No. 3 seed beat Belgium’s No. 15-ranked Elise Mertens, 6-3, 6-3.

And now Stephens is just a few wins away from claiming the top trophy.

“Who cares about the trophy?” she said. “I’ve only seen my trophy like once or twice. It’s at my grandparents’ house [in Fresno, Calif.] It’s in their dining room. They see it every morning, show all their friends.”

Before a crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium she defended her place.

“I’m playing solid — I just have to keep that in mind,” Stephens said. “Being the defending champion is crazy. Then to follow that up and do well again, I think it’s something to really get behind.”

Serena Williams is also playing well at the US Open.

Two days after Serena Williams defeated sister Venus Williams in a U.S. Open showdown, she beat Kaia Kanepi 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals for the 15th time.

Tennis Smash reported that Williams was unstoppable on Sunday as she swept through the opening set against Kanepi in a record-breaking 18 minutes.