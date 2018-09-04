The divorce drama continues to drag out between Bravo reality star Quad Webb-Lunceford and her estranged husband Gregory Lunceford after Webb-Lunceford slammed him on Sister Circle Live.

It’s been a bitter battle to the end between the couple who separated in April after the Married to Medicine star accused her husband of cruel treatment and adultery, which he has denied. Court documents showed that the couple tied the knot on July 28, 2012, but separated back in April 2018.

Webb-Lunceford strongly urged Lunceford to make the divorce official by signing the paperwork.

“Get your paperwork done sir let’s get this done,” she said as her co-stars looked on in shock.

“If you want to live single, you got to do the work to BE single. If you want to be single, you’re living single right now with your trips and everything… but let me tell you this, if you want to be single do the paperwork so you can BE single. Mine is in! Let’s go!”

It sounds like Dr. G is living his best life, possible with a new boo. In court documents, Gregory Lunceford admits to an “irretrievably broken” marriage while maintaining that he never cheated on his wife throughout their six-year marriage.

Previously, Lunceford has accused his wife of moving “pre-marital property from the marital residence” on or around May 14 without his knowledge or consent. He went to claim that Webb-Lunceford took furniture, a washer and dryer, a dining room set, light fixtures and two TVs.

The reality TV star’s estranged husband wanted to be reimbursed for “all the costs associated with him filing court documents over the incident,” according to theJasmineBRAND.

Let’s hope they finalize this divorce real soon.