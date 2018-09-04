It’s already been a year and Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian had much to cheer as they celebrated their baby’s first birthday, Yahoo reports.

READ MORE: Nike launches powerful Colin Kaepernick campaign

“1 year ago today, you changed our lives forever, @olympiaohanian my adventure princess, the Reddit co-founder wrote on Instagram.

But Olympia’s birthday celebration had much more to do about basking in the joy of the year passing by than it did about cake or a big party. Williams explained during a press conference for the U.S. Open, that “Olympia doesn’t celebrate birthdays. We’re Jehovah’s Witnesses, so we don’t do that,” PEOPLE reports.

There’s a lot to celebrate in the Ohanian household this month especially after Williams defeated sister Venus Williams in a U.S. Open showdown, she then hit 18 aces and beat Kaia Kanepi 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals for the 15th time.

Ohanian doesn’t mind the extra attention he’s been getting because of his talented wife and told ABC’s “Good Morning America” earlier this year: “There’s probably a lot of guys who would feel threatened in a situation with a partner who is extremely talented and successful. It seems kind of absurd to me, though, because all of that success and all of that greatness is something that you should be championing.”

And he does. When he was recently flagged down by two women who seemed to be Serena fans, he recorded them so they could personally send her a message of support.

READ MORE: Philadephia police officer who shot Black man in the back will be indicted for murder

After many health struggles and overcoming postpartum depression in the first months of being a new mom, Williams is certainly conquering motherhood. It is also keeping the champion tennis player on her toes. She wrote last week in her own Instagram message: