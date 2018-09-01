While folks would agree that Serena Williams and Venus Williams are elite champs, some might argue that Serena is the better, more dominant player.

As such, Serena crushed her sister in their 30th professional match to reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open Friday night.

As noted by The AP, the sisters had their first head-to-head showdown in the second round at the Australian Open in 1998. Venus won but with the quick 6-1, 6-2 victory on Aug. 31, Serena now leads their series 18-12, including 11-5 at majors.

“It’s not easy, she’s my best friend and she means the world to me,” Serena 36, told the crowd after Venus, 38, left the court after the 72-minute match. “She’s supportive of me, and I’m supportive of her. Every time she loses I feel I lose, too. But we all know that there’s a whole lot more to life than tennis.

“I love her with all my heart and she’s the reason I’m here, and Jehovah,” Serena added. “After God, I owe everything to her.”

According to USA Today, Venus has won seven Grand Slam titles and Serena (who leads Venus 11-5 in Grand Slam matches) has won nine of their last 11 meetings, dating to a 2009 semifinal at the Miami tournament.

“I think it’s the best match she’s ever played against me,” Venus said. “I don’t think I did a lot wrong. But she just did everything right. Obviously, that level is definitely where she’s going to want to stay during this whole tournament.

“She played so well, I never got to really even touch any balls. When your opponent plays like that, it’s not really anything to be upset about. The only thing I, maybe, could have done was put more first serves in. Any shot that I hit great, she hit a greater shot. Not a lot I can do.”

Fans of tennis champs are aware of their playing history — whoever wins the first set tends to win the match and that happened Friday night for the 26th time in 30 meetings.

Meanwhile, Serena and her #BlackGirlMagic are on course to make history, as she is tied with Chris Evert for the most US Open titles at six. If she can bag a seventh this year, she’ll tie Margaret Court for most Grand Slam singles titles at 24, according to the report.

Serena will next face Kaia Kanepi of Estonia in the fourth round Sunday.

