A suburban Atlanta officer under investigation for sexual assault allegations against four teenage victims was indicted by a grand jury, officials announced Tuesday.

Former Sgt. Richard Gooddine faces 17 counts of inappropriate sexual contact in 2011, 2016, 2017 and 2018, according to the Fulton County District Attorney’s office. Two of the victims were minors under the age of 16 when the alleged incidents occurred, the report states.

The East Point, Ga., police officer was under investigation for preying on young girls after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager. It was discovered that three other sexual misconduct or inappropriate touching allegations have been made against him since 2011.

Gooddine was fired after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation started looking into the claims.

Along with the indictment Gooddine was charged with aggravated sexual battery from several accusers. Each charge carries a sentence of 25 years to life in prison. Gooddine, 38, also is being accused of witness tampering after allegedly trying to intimidate and threaten the most recent victim and her mother at a hospital in August, according to reports. Hospital staff reportedly threw him off the property.

“In my nearly fifteen years of experience as a prosecutor, I have never heard of a case where an assailant attempted to contact his victim while she was undergoing tests at the hospital,” Deputy District Attorney Melissa Redmon Director said in a statement. “His actions were unbelievable.”

Gooddine also allegedly confessed to a fellow officer at the precinct, the press release said, and admitted “I (expletive) up,” after the August assault.

Gooddine turned himself in on Friday after warrants were issued. He waived his first court appearance; no bond was set and expects to be back in court for a hearing on Sept. 14.

Fulton County D.A. Paul Howard wants other potential victims to contact the DA’s Office directly at 404-613-4984.