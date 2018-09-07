Childish Gambino’s This is America tour, which launched last night at the Infinite Energy Arena in Atlanta, will be Childish Gambino’s final tour, according to Complex.

“Number one, if you’re at this show, then you know this is the last Gambino tour ever,” the rapper told the crowd, according to fans on Reddit who were in attendance. “I love you forever for supporting me and coming out for this shit.”

“Second, if you’re in here, that means you bought a ticket, so you don’t need to film this shit,” the rapper, also called Donald Glover continued. “Experience this sh*t. This is not a concert. This is f***ing church. If you’re not here to celebrate life, if you’re not here to enjoy your time here, if you’re just here to hear your favorite song, you should go home right now and do that. I’m here to have an experience with y’all tonight, ya feel me?”

The show will make 14 stops across the United States and Canada, wrapping up on Sept. 30th, according to XXL Magazine. “This is America” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when it was released in May.

The timing of this last tour correlates with previous comments Gambino made in January about finality, when he spoke of “death clauses” and the importance of acknowledging chapters. “I think if a lot of things had death clauses in them, we wouldn’t have a lot of problems in the world, to be honest,” he told Complex. “I think endings are good because they force things to get better.”

The This is America tour is in Chicago this weekend. Also, Gambino just-released a video for the song “Feels Like Summer.”

