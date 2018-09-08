CNN political commentator Van Jones and wife Jana Carter are filing for divorce. The couple officially called it quits in a Los Angeles County Court on Friday, according to documents obtained by TMZ . The pair separated in May. separated in May.

TMZ also reports that Carter is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their two young sons, as well as spousal support. Carter, who is also the niece of former President Jimmy Carter, works as an entrepreneur and attorney.

Jones landed a role in the Obama administration as the Green Jobs adviser. The New York Times best-selling author and attorney has contributed to CNN since 2013 and recently upgraded to hosting his own show on the network.

Per CNN’s website, the show features “political and cultural guests and raw conversations with Americans from across the country and political spectrum.”

The 49-year-old political commentator kicked off his show’s premiere with an insightful sit-down interview with legendary rapper JAY-Z following the release of his 4:44 album.

In a joint statement, the couple said: “Though we have decided to end our marriage, we still love each other very much. We will continue raising our kids together, running our businesses together and supporting each other’s growth. There is no beef or drama — just evolution.”

Since graduating from Yale Law School, Jones has penned three New York Times best-selling books: The Green Collar Economy (2008), Rebuild the Dream (2012) and Beyond the Messy Truth (2017).