Rapper Post Malone is counting his blessings following a car accident Friday morning in West Hollywood.

Fox 8 News reported that police arrived on the scene shortly before 3 a.m. at Doheny Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard. Malone was in the passenger’s seat of a Rolls Royce Wraith when his assistant crashed through a fence. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The 23-year-old rapper tweeted after the incident, “God must hate me lol.”

god must hate me lol — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) September 7, 2018

His tweet comes weeks after another close call. In late August, Malone was on a plane “en route to London when the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing after blowing tires during takeoff,” according to Complex.

READ MORE: Cardi B & Nicki Minaj get into fight at New York Fashion Week party

Fast forward to Friday’s accident, Malone joked to a group of concerned reporters. “God’s gotta hate me,” he said. “I’m fine, man. Somebody came and hit us…. We spun out. Almost a plane and almost a car. You can’t f—in’ kill me, you motherf—ers.”

Following the release of his debut album, Malone has earned four top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

READ MORE:At the 2018 United States Conference on AIDS, activism against Trump’s defunding takes center stage

The Texas-bred rapper’s smash hit, “Rockstar,” which features 21 Savage, skyrocketed to the No. 1 spot in several countries, including the U.S. and Australia. It was also certified seven-times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

The star is currently embarking on a tour to support his sophomore studio LP, beerbongs & bentleys, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 and received nearly 48 million streams on Spotify within the first 24 hours of its release.

He’s collaborated with the likes of Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla Sign, Swae Lee, G-Eazy, YG, Quavo, Kehlani, 2 Chainz and others.