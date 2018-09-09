Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman is proving to be the gift that keeps on giving, with her latest allegation that shows Donald Trump in a bad light.

The author of the newly released tell-all, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, told MSNBC on Sunday that whenever Trump did anything “insane” or “crazy,” White House staffers and others with ties to the administration would use the hashtag #TFA in text messages. It is a reference to the 25th Amendment, which would allow Vice President Mike Pence to take over in the case of impairment that prevents Trump from fulfilling his duties.

“We had a little hashtag, hashtag TFA, whenever he did something that was just so insane and so crazy and unhinged, when he would flip positions from one hour to the next, we’d just hashtag it ‘TFA’ and keep moving,” she said during the interview with MSNBC.

Omarosa’s allegation was the latest in a string of unflattering claims that the former reality TV star has made against the Trump administration since the release of her book in mid August. Chief of Staff John Kelly fired her in December.

President Trump drew heat when he referred to Omarosa as a “dog” after her book was released.

On Sunday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded to the latest claims.

“Everyone, even the media, knows she has no credibility,” Sanders said in a statement, published by USA Today. “The idea this ever happened is completely ridiculous and just further shows she will say and do anything to try and be relevant.”

The statement continued, “It’s embarrassing for the press to keep giving her a platform.”

USA Today reported that Omarosa did not respond to its request for further details about the allegation.

