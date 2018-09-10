For years Washington D.C. has been known as “The Chocolate City” and it is the home to well-known black-owned businesses like Ben’s Chilli Bowl, Florida Avenue Grill, Oohs and Aaahs, The Howard Theatre, and more. But with Gentrification taking over, the city has undergone incredible.

That’s why Black D.C. residents have teamed up to recreate a Black Restaurant Week and honor black own establishments in the D.C. area.

The week is expected to be held from November 4th- November 11th. While this is not the first Black restaurant week for the city, it’s a restaurant week with a special twist.

In addition to providing meals at a fixed price, The week will include mixers, panels, conferences, and even an award ceremony.

Black restaurant week is hoping to get participation from not only restaurants but food trucks, black own bars, and other business owners.

The organizers Andre AJ Johnson, Erinn Tucker, and Furard Tate say they’re hoping to highlight some hidden gems while celebrating entrepreneurship.

The full list of participating restaurants is expected to be released closer to November, so keep an eye on the hashtag #DMVBRW on social media.