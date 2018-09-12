Cardi B and Drake score 8 American Music Awards nominations + full list

The nominations for the 2018 American Music Awards are in and it looks like Cardi B and Drake are leading the pack with eight nominations each.

Kane Brown, Ella Mai, Normani and Bebe Rexha announced the long list of nominees that includes Beyonce and Jay-Z, Khalid, and Migos among others from YouTube Space Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The biggest surprise comes from the two nominations XXXTentacion received posthumously, one for Favorite New Artist of The Year and Favorite Soul/R&B Album.

Rapper XXXTentacion shot and killed in Florida

Check out the full list of nominees:

Artist of the Year:

Drake

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Favorite New Artist of the Year:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Dua Lipa

XXXTentacion

Favorite Collaboration of the Year:

“Havanna,” Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug

“Finesse,” Bruno Mars & Cardi B

“Rockstar,” Post Malone ft. 21 Savage

“Meant to Be,” Beba Rhexha and Florida Georgia Line

“The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Favorite Female Artist, Pop/Rock:

Camilla Cabello

Cardi B

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist, Pop/Rock:

Drake

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Duo or Group, Pop/Rock:

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Migos

Favorite Song, Pop/Rock:

“Havanna,” Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug

“God’s Plan,” by Drake

“Perfect,” by Ed Sheeran

Favorite Album, Pop/Rock:

Scorpion, Drake

÷, Ed Sheeran

Reputation, Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist, Country:

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Favorite Album, Country:

Kane Brown, Kane Brown

This Ones’s for You, Luke Combs

Life Changes, Thomas Rhett

Favorite Song, Country:

“Heaven,” Kane Brown

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

“Meant to Be,” Beba Rhexha and Florida Georgia Line

Favorite Female Artist, Country:

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo/Group, Country:

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lanco

Favorite Artist, Rap/Hip-Hop:

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Favorite Male Artist, Soul/R&B:

Khalid

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist, Soul/R&B:

Ella Mai

Rihanna

SZA

Favorite Song, Soul/R&B:

“Young, Dumb, and Broke,” Khalid

“Boo’d Up,” Ella Mai

“Finesse,” Bruno Mars & Cardi B

Favorite Album, Rap/Hip-Hop:

Scorpion, Drake

Luv Is Rage 2, Lil Uzi Vert

Beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone

Favorite Song, Rap/Hip-Hop:

“Bodak Yellow,” Cardi B

“God’s Plan,” Drake

“Rockstar,” Post Malone ft. 21 Savage

Favorite Album, Soul/R&B:

American Teen, Khalid

CTRL, SZA,

17, XXXTentacion

Favorite Artist, Adult Contemporary:

Shawn Mendes

Pink

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Artist, Alternative Rock:

Imagine Dragons

Panic at the Disco

Portugal. the Man

Favorite Soundtrack:

Black Panther

The Greatest Showman

The Fate of the Furious

Favorite Artist, Latin:

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Ozuna

Favorite Artist, Contemporary Inspirational:

Lauren Daigle

Mercyme

Zach Williams

Favorite Artist, Electronic Dance Music:

The Chainsmokers

Marshmello

Zedd

Favorite Social Artist:

BTS

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Music Video:

“Havanna,” Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug

“Bodak Yellow (Money Moves),” Cardi B

“God’s Plan,” Drake

Favorite Tour of the Year:

Beyoncé and JAY-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

U2

The 2018 American Music Awards will be hosted by Tracy Ellis Ross and will be broadcast live on ABC on October 9.