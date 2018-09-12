Cardi B and Drake score 8 American Music Awards nominations + full list

The nominations for the 2018 American Music Awards are in and it looks like Cardi B and Drake are leading the pack with eight nominations each.
Kane Brown, Ella Mai, Normani and Bebe Rexha announced the long list of nominees that includes Beyonce and Jay-Z, Khalid, and Migos among others from YouTube Space Los Angeles on Wednesday.
The biggest surprise comes from the two nominations XXXTentacion received posthumously, one for Favorite New Artist of The Year and Favorite Soul/R&B Album.
Rapper XXXTentacion shot and killed in Florida
Check out the full list of nominees:
Artist of the Year:
Drake
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Favorite New Artist of the Year:
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Dua Lipa
XXXTentacion
Favorite Collaboration of the Year:
“Havanna,” Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug
“Finesse,” Bruno Mars & Cardi B
“Rockstar,” Post Malone ft. 21 Savage
“Meant to Be,” Beba Rhexha and Florida Georgia Line
“The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
Favorite Female Artist, Pop/Rock:
Camilla Cabello
Cardi B
Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist, Pop/Rock:
Drake
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Duo or Group, Pop/Rock:
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos
Favorite Song, Pop/Rock:
“Havanna,” Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug
“God’s Plan,” by Drake
“Perfect,” by Ed Sheeran
Favorite Album, Pop/Rock:
Scorpion, Drake
÷, Ed Sheeran
Reputation, Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist, Country:
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Favorite Album, Country:
Kane Brown, Kane Brown
This Ones’s for You, Luke Combs
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
Favorite Song, Country:
“Heaven,” Kane Brown
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
“Meant to Be,” Beba Rhexha and Florida Georgia Line
Favorite Female Artist, Country:
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Duo/Group, Country:
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lanco
Favorite Artist, Rap/Hip-Hop:
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
Favorite Male Artist, Soul/R&B:
Khalid
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist, Soul/R&B:
Ella Mai
Rihanna
SZA
Favorite Song, Soul/R&B:
“Young, Dumb, and Broke,” Khalid
“Boo’d Up,” Ella Mai
“Finesse,” Bruno Mars & Cardi B
Favorite Album, Rap/Hip-Hop:
Scorpion, Drake
Luv Is Rage 2, Lil Uzi Vert
Beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone
Favorite Song, Rap/Hip-Hop:
“Bodak Yellow,” Cardi B
“God’s Plan,” Drake
“Rockstar,” Post Malone ft. 21 Savage
Favorite Album, Soul/R&B:
American Teen, Khalid
CTRL, SZA,
17, XXXTentacion
Favorite Artist, Adult Contemporary:
Shawn Mendes
Pink
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Artist, Alternative Rock:
Imagine Dragons
Panic at the Disco
Portugal. the Man
Favorite Soundtrack:
Black Panther
The Greatest Showman
The Fate of the Furious
Favorite Artist, Latin:
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Ozuna
Favorite Artist, Contemporary Inspirational:
Lauren Daigle
Mercyme
Zach Williams
Favorite Artist, Electronic Dance Music:
The Chainsmokers
Marshmello
Zedd
Favorite Social Artist:
BTS
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Music Video:
“Havanna,” Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug
“Bodak Yellow (Money Moves),” Cardi B
“God’s Plan,” Drake
Favorite Tour of the Year:
Beyoncé and JAY-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
U2
The 2018 American Music Awards will be hosted by Tracy Ellis Ross and will be broadcast live on ABC on October 9.