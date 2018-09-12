Cardi B and Drake score 8 American Music Awards nominations + full list

XXXTentacion received two posthumous nods.

By
Cortney Wills
-
Cardi B
Getty Images

The nominations for the 2018 American Music Awards are in and it looks like Cardi B and Drake are leading the pack with eight nominations each.

Kane Brown, Ella Mai, Normani and Bebe Rexha announced the long list of nominees that includes Beyonce and Jay-Z, Khalid, and Migos among others from YouTube Space Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The biggest surprise comes from the two nominations XXXTentacion received posthumously, one for Favorite New Artist of The Year and Favorite Soul/R&B Album.

Check out the full list of nominees:

Artist of the Year:
Drake
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift

Favorite New Artist of the Year:
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Dua Lipa
XXXTentacion

Favorite Collaboration of the Year:
“Havanna,” Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug
“Finesse,” Bruno Mars & Cardi B
“Rockstar,” Post Malone ft. 21 Savage
“Meant to Be,” Beba Rhexha and Florida Georgia Line
“The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Favorite Female Artist, Pop/Rock:
Camilla Cabello
Cardi B
Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist, Pop/Rock:
Drake
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran

Favorite Duo or Group, Pop/Rock:
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos

Favorite Song, Pop/Rock:
“Havanna,” Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug
“God’s Plan,” by Drake
“Perfect,” by Ed Sheeran

Favorite Album, Pop/Rock:
Scorpion, Drake
÷, Ed Sheeran
Reputation, Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist, Country:
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett

Favorite Album, Country:
Kane Brown, Kane Brown
This Ones’s for You, Luke Combs
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett

Favorite Song, Country:
“Heaven,” Kane Brown
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
“Meant to Be,” Beba Rhexha and Florida Georgia Line

Favorite Female Artist, Country:
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo/Group, Country:
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lanco

Favorite Artist, Rap/Hip-Hop:
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone

Favorite Male Artist, Soul/R&B:
Khalid
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist, Soul/R&B:
Ella Mai
Rihanna
SZA

Favorite Song, Soul/R&B:
“Young, Dumb, and Broke,” Khalid
“Boo’d Up,” Ella Mai
“Finesse,” Bruno Mars & Cardi B

Favorite Album, Rap/Hip-Hop:
Scorpion, Drake
Luv Is Rage 2, Lil Uzi Vert
Beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone

Favorite Song, Rap/Hip-Hop:
“Bodak Yellow,” Cardi B
“God’s Plan,” Drake
“Rockstar,” Post Malone ft. 21 Savage

Favorite Album, Soul/R&B:
American Teen, Khalid
CTRL, SZA,
17, XXXTentacion

Favorite Artist, Adult Contemporary:
Shawn Mendes
Pink
Ed Sheeran

Favorite Artist, Alternative Rock:
Imagine Dragons
Panic at the Disco
Portugal. the Man

Favorite Soundtrack:
Black Panther
The Greatest Showman
The Fate of the Furious

Favorite Artist, Latin:
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Ozuna

Favorite Artist, Contemporary Inspirational:
Lauren Daigle
Mercyme
Zach Williams

Favorite Artist, Electronic Dance Music:
The Chainsmokers
Marshmello
Zedd

Favorite Social Artist:
BTS
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes

Favorite Music Video:
“Havanna,” Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug
“Bodak Yellow (Money Moves),” Cardi B
“God’s Plan,” Drake

Favorite Tour of the Year:
Beyoncé and JAY-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
U2

The 2018 American Music Awards will be hosted by Tracy Ellis Ross and will be broadcast live on ABC on October 9.