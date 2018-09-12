The Omarosa tea-slinging tour continues with the former White House staffer and former reality star now saying that Hillary Clinton was “robbed” of the 2016 White House election.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, author of “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House,” told the hosts of ABC’s The View on Monday that she was a “co-conspirator” in Clinton’s being robbed of a chance at inhabiting the Oval Office. Manigault Newman’s comments come as she continues to make the rounds to promote her book and dish dirt about her time as an aide to President Trump before her firing in December.

“You know, Hillary Clinton was robbed,” Manigault Newman said on the talk show hosted by Whoopi Goldberg. “I was a … co-conspirator in that robbery.”

Manigault Newman also suggested that President Trump is obsessed with Clinton. She gave details of a meeting last October among members of the administration press shop. Trump, as she said he did often with White House meetings, crashed the gathering.

“He came into the meeting, he sat down, and he starts rambling from topic to topic – none of it makes sense,” Manigault Newman said. “And this is in October of last year, so this is … 12 months after the election, and he’s still talking about Hillary Clinton.”

Manigault Newman announced her tell-all book after her firing by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly. Since the book’s release last month, she has dished more tea than a tea shop on tea street in the city of tea. A few days ago, she said administration staffers and others would text each other with references to the 25th Amendment – the measure that allows for the vice president to take over when the president is unable to fulfill his duties – whenever the president did anything “crazy” or “insane.”

The Trump campaign has alleged Manigault Newman is violating a non-disclosure agreement that she signed. Manigault Newman has said she will not be silenced.