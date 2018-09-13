In the category of stories that are almost too cute to print comes this tidbit involving new US Open champion Naomi Osaka, buff “Black Panther” actor Michael B. Jordan and the always-starting-something Ellen DeGeneres.

It seems Jordan has sent Osaka a video of himself after learning via DeGeneres that Osaka has a crush on him, according to Insider. Osaka is the 20-year-old tennis phenom who beat her idol, Serena Williams, in Flushing, N.Y., last weekend.

Here’s what happened: When Osaka appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, she told the host and comedian that she has a crush on Jordan, who played Erik Killmonger in Black Panther earlier this year. DeGeneres, never one to resist an opportunity to start trouble, whipped out her phone so she could text Jordan.

“You can make it happen, you’re very famous now,” Degeneres said.

The talk show host snapped a selfie with Osaka and then texted it to Jordan, according to Insider.

Jordan, wearing dark glasses and a fitted white shirt (yay), responded with a video message to Osaka, which DeGeneres posted on Twitter.

“Ellen hit me up and told me she was having you on the show, so I wanted to send my love and support and just say congratulations,” the actor said on the video. “It’s a big moment for you, and the way you carry yourself with such humility and grace, it’s really amazing to see.”

Jordan told Osaka she should continue to work hard.

“Just know that all the hard work, the blood, sweat and tears that you put into this sport, that you put into your journey, people are finally being able to see – and that’s a big thing to be proud of,” Jordan said.

Jordan added, “Keep being great, everybody’s watching out – me too.”