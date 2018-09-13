The good, the bad and the ugly sides of online dating are being examined in the HBO documentary titled: “Swiped: Hooking Up in the Digital Age” reports CNN.

Online sites for dating have proliferated in recent years. Digital dating has taken the lead on how to meet a new love, with some 40 million Americans engaged online with apps in an effort to find a relationship or a quick hookup with just a swipe of their screen.

Finding love at your fingertips has been a gamechanger, according to Nancy Jo Sales, the director and writer of the documentary who also wrote the 2015 Vanity Fair article, “Tinder and the Dawn of the Dating Apocalypse.”

Swiped investigates the way courting has changed over the years and the effects of finding a real, true, long-lasting love on a digital platform.

In the documentary, Sales includes key players in the digital dating platform like Tinder co-founder Jonathan Badeen as well as Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder and chief executive of Bumble; Justin McLeod, founder and chief executive of Hinge; and Mandy Ginsberg, chief executive of Match Group, which owns Tinder, OkCupid.

Sales talks with 18 to 29-year-olds about the intricacies of their online dating experiences.

Stars Dabble in Online Love

Recently Laverne Cox found love online and revealed in an Access Hollywood interview that she used a popular dating site to snag her new boo.

Cox said in an interview that she’s been in a relationship with a mystery man for the last eight months. The two connected on Tinder and it’s been a match made in heaven.

“I’m in love,” Laverne Cox gushes.

“It’s incredible. Love is so incredibly healing. It’s weird talking about this on TV but I’m just so happy.”

The Orange Is the New Black breakout star is best known for playing Sophia Berset, a role that helped highlight transgender issues. Laverne Cox has been an outspoken advocate and received an Emmy for her riveting portrayal of the strong character on the popular Neflix series.

Laverne Cox also got candid about her dating ups and downs and how she deals with being a recognizable star. Cox said she was afraid to put herself out there at first, especially after a recent breakup with her ex. But the app seems to work for her and it’s the go-to way she likes to screen people.

“I’m really good at screening. I’ve been internet dating for a very long time. Honestly, I’m a Tinder girl,” she said, adding: “I feel like if you want to date, you have to be on the dating apps.”

And there you have it.

“Swiped: Hooking Up in the Digital Age” premiered Sept. 10 at 10 p.m. on HBO.