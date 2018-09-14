An alleged tape of President Trump using the n-word will likely be released just before this year’s midterm elections. At least, so says former White House aide, Omarosa Manigault Newman in her latest prediction.

Monday, during a segment of ABC’s The View, Manigault Newman was questioned about her previous statements of praise for Trump before she was ousted from the White House last year, and whether she had personally heard him use a racial slur.

“I don’t hold the tape. I’ve heard the tape and they’ve been talking about releasing it. I’m suspecting they’re going to release it around the midterms,” she told the co-hosts, referring to an ominous “they” and her own claim of having heard Trump say the n-word on the alleged tape.

Actor Tom Arnold has also made claims about tapes recorded during the filming of Trump’s former reality show, The Apprentice, and also alleges that foul and racist language was used off-camera.

But Manigault Newman doesn’t believe the tape will hurt Trump when it comes to his political base.

“The Trump world cult will probably applaud when they hear him say it because they’re desensitized to his racist ways,” she said while promoting her new book, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.

The notorious reality star also tried to explain what led her to flip on the President, who she has always credited as a mentor who has helped with her career trajectory ever since she was a contestant on The Apprentice 14-years ago.

“When you’re in an interpersonal relationship with somebody, if you find that person is an arsonist you’re not going to stand by and keep handing them gasoline, I discovered that Donald Trump was an arsonist trying to burn down this country. And, in some way, I was complicit in handing him matches and give him more fuel for his fires,” she said.

"They want to shut me down." Former Trump aide @OMAROSA Manigault details how Pres. Trump's legal team has filed for arbitration for her alleged violation of their nondisclosure agreement: "I'm going to keep on fighting. He's not going to intimidate me." https://t.co/kv965e6siJ pic.twitter.com/x2WsDoMI9D — The View (@TheView) September 10, 2018

Earlier in the segment, she also pointed out that now that she’s no longer employed by his administration, there was currently no other Black staffer working in the White House.

“As the only African-American assistant to the President, the only African-American senior staffer working in the White House, I was afraid that the agenda that helped folks in my community would be abandoned and right now I can tell you there is no African-American senior staffer working in the White House,” Manigault Newman said.