Meghan Markle will be featured in an upcoming documentary Queen of the World that will give an inside glimpse of what her first year has been like as a royal, Hello Magazine reports.

A teaser for the two-part series has been released and reportedly shares rare and interviews with the Duchess of Sussex as she settles in to her new life married to Prince Harry. There’s even a moment during the ITV documentary when Markle is reunited with her understated Givenchy wedding gown and she reflects on her big day.

Meghan says in the video “53 countries, oh my goodness. It’ll keep us busy!” which is a nod to the “distinctive flora” on her veil representing each of the 53 countries of the Commonwealth woven into it. Her gown and veil will also reportedly be on display for a new palace exhibition.

The program will also feature Prince Harry, William, and Charles and of course the Queen as she molds and prepares them for their life as royal leaders.

The documentary Queen of the World will air in the U.K. on September 25 (and in the U.S., on HBO, on October 1).

We’re sure this video will counter all those claims that said Markle was finding some difficulty getting acclimated to royal ways.

Markle “has found certain rules in the royal household difficult to understand, like the fact that the Queen prefers women in dresses or skirts rather than trouser suits, and is often asking Harry why things have to be done in a certain way,” a source told PEOPLE.

“I think she finds it a little frustrating at times, but this is her new life, and she has to deal with it,” the source adds.

Markle is still riding the learning curve of being a royal. It’s all a part of the “stoic values” of their generation, royal biographer Gyles Brandreth once told PEOPLE.

The Duchess has also been busy, yesterday Kensington Palace announced that she wrote the foreword for a new cookbook, Together.

“Together is a cookbook. But, it’s also the story of a West London community who gathered together in a kitchen and discovered the healing power of sharing food,” the 37-year-old royal write.

“In January 2018, as I was settling into my new home of London, I met a group of women whose community had been affected by the Grenfell Fire. They had decided to get together to cook fresh food for their families and their neighbors. And so, for two days ever week, these women were able to cook and share their delicious recipes together. I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen. Like these women, I’m passionate about food and cooking as a way of strengthening communities,” Markle says in a promotional video.

“So, I am proud to be supporting this cookbook, Together, which features delicious recipes from the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen. The proceeds will allow the kitchen to stay open and to thrive so it can continue transforming lives and communities through cooking. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do.”

Meghan Markle connected to the women at the Hubb Community Kitchen when she visited earlier this year in January, E! News reports

“The kitchen buzzes with women of all ages; women who have lived and seen life; laughing, chatting, sharing a cup of tea and a story, while children play on the floor or are rocked to sleep in their strollers,” she said in the book.