When you’re one of the G.O.A.T to do comedy, there’s no need to gloat.

Tiffany Haddish was instead glowing in a rainbow gown repping her Eritrean heritage when she accepted an Emmy for her guest-hosting stint on “Saturday Night Live” during the 70th annual Emmy Awards Monday night.

It must have felt good for the Girls Trip funny girl to get recognition, especially after fellow comedian Katt Williams dissed her comedic skills recently during an off-the-rails radio interview. But on Monday, Williams took a pic backstage at the Emmys bowing down to Haddish, seemingly as a peace offering after his haterish comments saying she hadn’t made her mark as a memorable comedian.

#emmys2018 #success #winners

The Night School star definitely got the last laugh.

And even as reporters tried to lure Haddish into firing back at Williams, the newly minted Emmy winner took the high road.

“I love everybody. I treat everybody with kindness and respect, and I expect the same thing. If you can’t do it, then I don’t need to acknowledge,” she said according to the NY Daily News.

And she won her Emmy in style with a dress that paid homage to her father.

“I wanted to wear something that represents my father’s county but still has, you know, an American feel to it. Something that feels stylish and fashionable but pays homage to my heritage. So, this actually is the same colors as the Eritrean flag,” she said of her dress in the backstage press room.

Aside from her role alongside Tracy Morgan on The Last O.G., Haddish is gearing up for the September release of Night School co-starring Kevin Hart. She also has starring roles in several films including The Oath and Nobody’s Fool and is set to voice the main character in the upcoming Netflix adult animated series Tuca & Bertie.