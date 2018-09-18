Filed under “This is Why We Need Diverse Newsrooms,” the New York Times (NYT) is the latest mainstream publication to confuse two Black people who look nothing alike. This time it was the stunning Angela Bassett looking stunning at the Emmys last night, being mistaken for ousted White House staffer Omarosa.

Say what now, NYT?

oh my god the New York Times mixed up Angela Bassett with Omarosa pic.twitter.com/jLoePOqADy — julia reinstein 🚡 (@juliareinstein) September 18, 2018

Deservedly so, the NYT got flamed on Twitter and there was so much shade that there was plenty left over for Omarosa.

Y’all better fix this shit @nytimes! This is the incomparable, talented and beautiful Angela Bassett, not that air bag, Omarosa! https://t.co/q5sWh04aAn — BK (@kswills) September 18, 2018

They OWE the divine Ms. Angela Bassett a HUGE apology, not to mention retraction of that horrendous print. Ms. Bassett far, far, FAR outweighs Omarosa in EVERYTHING!!!!!! — Cassandra Crisp (@Crispy829) September 18, 2018

wow the new york times thinks angela bassett is omarosa…i’m just 😒 pic.twitter.com/KSlHWGTTRf — jade(d) (@songsaboutjade) September 18, 2018

It’s always Black celebrities who get mixed up in mainstream media, but you can’t confuse Angela Bassett and Omarosa. One is Black Excellence and the other hasn’t been Black since the Trump Administration. — (((Mike Brown))) (@YoMikeBrown) September 18, 2018 How do you mix up Angela Bassett and Omarosa, @nytimes? pic.twitter.com/rA8WDCSfhr — Bodak Red 💄 (@AFarray) September 18, 2018

Of course, the NYT got wind of the dragging (mostly because people were boss enough to repeatedly @ them) and they issued an apology and promised a correction in tomorrow’s paper edition. Yes, this mistake was in print.

We regret running an incorrect caption from a photo wire service in some early print editions. We will issue a correction in tomorrow’s paper.https://t.co/fEezxxXo0M — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) September 18, 2018

Not everyone accepted that little apology though:

God you guys are dumb — Lavanya (@TheSignOfFive) September 18, 2018

Next time, NYT might want to re-think think some of their hires if they can’t tell apart Black folks who look absolutely nothing alike. There’s no way a Black person would have let such an egregious error slide.

