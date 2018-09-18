It’s Tuesday, September 18th and these are the political stories we’re watching.

If you’re a fan of HBO’S Insecure, there’s no doubt you already know Kendrick Sampson— also known as Nathan.

Not only is he Issa’s bae on tv but in real life, Kendrick is calling on viewers to stay active by voting + calling their senators to protest Brett Kavanaugh’s supreme court confirmation.

He reels you in with a thirst trap and surprise, it’s a woke message!

And in political races to watch: keep your eyes on Jahana Hayes, a former national teacher of the year who is running for Congress– she could be the first Black Democrat in the state to be elected to Congress come November.

And as we recognize the one year anniversary of Hurricane Maria’s landfall in Puerto Rico, we’re watching Bennie Thompson, the Mississippi congressman who called out President Trump for downplaying the death toll numbers from the hurricane— saying his tweets were heinous.

He called on the White House to do more for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands too. Nearly 3,000 people died due to the hurricane– and the island is still rebuilding