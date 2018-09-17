What do you do when the Emmy awards nominates a record number of people of color for awards? Well if you’re Insecure creator and star, Issa Rae you use that as an excuse to revive your #YachtSh*t party tradition of course!

Previously, the floating “turn up” was meant to commemorate the second season premiere of Rae’s HBO series, but this time, Rae decided to gather folks on a luxury boat to celebrate everybody in Black Hollywood who is nominated for an award this year.

The party was a who’s who of writers, actors, and showrunners of color, all supporting one another in their recent nominations. And if the enviable selfies and videos that exploded all over social media are any indication, this weekend’s festivities were without a doubt lit beyond measure.

Among those getting it in while basking in the Southern California sunshine, were: Rae’s Insecure co-stars Yvonne Orji and Amanda Seales, J.R. Bland, Tiffany Haddish, and three-time Emmy and Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross. In addition to the on-screen talent, the yacht was also filled with several Black screenwriters — who are often the unsung heroes behind our favorite television moments.

In one of the Instagram photos shared, Rae’s megawatt smile shines brightly as she take a giddy group shot along with Seales, Haddish, actor Keith Powers, Wammy Wade, and Lil Rel Howry, who infamously played the TSA agent in Get Out.

This may only be Rae’s second time hosting this event, but we have a feeling it’s going to become an ongoing award season tradition.

Check out some of our favorite snapshots below.