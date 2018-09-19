The winds of change seem to be blowing Kanye West back to his hometown, the windy city of Chicago.

—Chrissy Teigen perfectly shades trolls asking if she’s pregnant again—

At an event hosted by Chance the Rapper, West announced that he’s got quite a few new initiatives underway. The G.O.O.D music exec told a group of Chicago high schoolers that he plans to move back home for good.

“I’ve got to let you all know, that I’m moving back to Chicago,” he says in a video obtained by TMZ, “and I’m never leaving again.”

That surprise announcement got the crowd amped up and chanting: “Kanye! Kanye! Kanye! Kanye!”

But has he talked to his wife Kim Kardashian at all? Asking for a friend.

West currently resides in Calabasas, California, with his wife and their children, North, 5, Saint, 2½, and 9-month-old Chicago. No word on if the whole family plans to make the big move too.

West dropped a few surprises on the crowd. The Ye rapper said that he’s also working on an album collaboration with Chance.

“It’s called Good Ass Job.” He also shared a text message screenshot of a recordable disc drive titled Yandhi and dated 9/29/18.

Even though he tweeted last week that he might also be cooking up a plan to be a visiting professor at the Art Institute of Chicago, the school has denied it.

“I will teach a course at the Art Institute of Chicago and the American Academy of Art.”

—NYT identified Angela Bassett as Omarosa and Black Twitter says ‘Not today Satan’—

However, the school begged to differ.

“We’re flattered that Mr. West would have an interest in teaching emerging artists and designers at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. However, Mr. West is not currently teaching at SAIC, and at this time, there are no plans for him to do so,” Bree Witt, the school’s public relations director, told The Chicago Tribune.

There are however, political aspirations in West’s masterplan.

We’re putting a Yeezy office in Chicago — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 10, 2018



West also wants to help revitalize the Avalon Regal Theatre in the South Shore neighborhood.

We’re doing Chicago Comedy Jam. We’re going to restore the Regal Theatre — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 10, 2018

We’ll keep close watch on this new development.