Katt Williams has some explaining to do after alleging that the husband of an Atlanta radio show pulled a gun on him.

—Tiffany Haddish keeps it classy when Katt Williams bows down to greatness—

LaMorris Sellers, WandaSmith’s husband, is speaking out to clear the air about the confrontation he had with Williams outside the Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross. Georgia after he stepped in to take up for his wife who was roasted by Williams during an on-air interview earlier in the week.

Smith admittedly got her feelings hurt by Williams on the popular V-103 Morning Show and her husband felt some type of way and went after the comedian when they bumped into each other at the comedy club.

But things soon got out of hand. Williams reported to police that Sellers pulled out a gun and pointed it in his face and subsequently chased him around a supermarket parking lot.

Sellers disputes that claim and said while he was packing a weapon, it happened to drop out and Williams saw it.

Sellers said he did chase Williams and police reported viewing a video that shows Sellers chasing him into the adjacent Food Depot supermarket. Sellers said Williams was verbally assaulting his wife “for no good reason.”

Sellers told the AJC that Williams told Smith, “I told you (expletive) with me would make you go viral!” when he saw her outside the comedy club.

Sellers said that’s when he said something to Williams: “Bro, you need to find something else to do.”

Sellers said Williams “turned it up 50 notches” and yelled back.

“Find something to do? I’ll fight you! I’ll fight your big [expletive],” Sellers recalled Williams saying.

—Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart respond to Katt Williams’ diss about her career—

Sellers pursued Williams who fled to the Food Depot. HE said his gun fell out of his waistband, when he was tussling with Williams’ bodyguard.

“I wasn’t trying to cause a commotion,” Sellers said. “I proceeded to walk past the bodyguard. I apologized. ‘Nothing personal against you. He doesn’t pay you enough to do this job.’ I could tell from his expression and demeanor he didn’t want no part of what Katt was doing.”

And now Katt Williams is changing his story.

TMZ caught up with the Emmy-winning comedian and asked about the confrontation.

“I assure you, if there was a gun, there would have been charges and police and jail and all type of things,” said Williams to TMZ after leaving the Emmy Awards. “So there could be no gun, right?”

The Atlanta Comedy Theater released a statement as well.

“There is a lot of speculation and misinformation on the Internet about the incident with Katt Williams and Wanda Smith’s husband,” the statement read. “The verbal altercation took place outside in the parking lot and not inside the Atlanta Comedy Theater. One of our security guards witnessed the incident as well and helped quickly de-escalate the situation and reported he saw no gun at anytime.”

Grown folks out here playing stupid games and getting stupid prizes.