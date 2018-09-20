Two white comedians who thought it was lit to talk about sex with black men like it was a carnival prize, have now apologized after receiving backlash online.

—Drake is fed up with the allegations and sues Instagram model for extortion—

Blogger Dami Olonisakin dug around and uncovered a 2014 clip of the weekly “Guys We F*cked” podcast where the hosts Corinne Fisher and Krystyna Hutchinson talk about sex with Black men in a fetish-like manner like they are pets.

“Dear white women, black men are not sexual objects you can tick off your bucket list for your own sexual gratification,” Olonisakin tweeted.

Really dissapointed with a sex podcast. I respected their work & even bought their book till they started fetishising black men. Dear white women, black men are not sexual objects you can tick off your bucket list for your own sexual gratification. This drag will be postponed — Oloni (@Oloni) September 17, 2018

Olonisakin said she’s no longer a fan of the show after hearing Fisher and Hutchinson’s racist remarks. The duo complained saying that like black men who “act Black” and not like white people.

“I had sex with two dudes, and one was the black guy,” Fisher said in the clip. Hutchinson responded by yelling out “score!”

“It was my second black guy though,” said Fisher. “Everyone was like, ‘Oh, is that your first black guy?’ And I’m like, um, excuse me, I’ve been f*cking black guys since the early 2000s, thank you very much.”

“Yeah, but you even said your first one didn’t count,” Hutchinson replied.

“But this was like a real black guy, like basketball player height, deep voice, lives uptown,” replied Fisher. “He doesn’t act black enough, though.”

“What do you mean? Like, talk black?” asked Hutchinson.

“Well, I just mean, like, act, more like…thug,” said Fisher. “I don’t like…black people who act like white people.”

—Georgia women arrested for selling marijuana edibles at church event—

“And I know we’re gonna get a bunch of letters like, ‘What do black people act like?’” Fisher continued. “Guys, we all f*cking know when we say stereotypically what black people act like, and that’s what I like.”

“Nico’s kinda like that. He’s got that hood swag, mmm, I love it,” Hutchinson replied. Her ex appears in an episode titled “NICO: DO I HAVE ANY BLACK FRIENDS?”

Many slammed the podcast hots for their insensitive remarks.

Hutchinson apologized on Twitter.

That was not me who said that. Regardless, that has to be beyond disappointing to hear and I’m sorry I didn’t step in. I want to erase insensitive dialogue from my conversations & am trying to do that by shutting the fuck up & listening when people point it out, so thank you. — Krystyna Hutchinson (@KrystynaHutch) September 17, 2018

“That was not me who said that. Regardless, that has to be beyond disappointing to hear and I’m sorry I didn’t step in. I want to erase insensitive dialogue from my conversations & am trying to do that by shutting the fuck up & listening when people point it out, so thank you.”

I will do better. I understand why that’s fucked up (that episode came out a while ago and we have had many conversations about why it’s fucked up). I’m sorry, I can’t imagine how disappointing that must have been to hear. — Krystyna Hutchinson (@KrystynaHutch) September 18, 2018

“I will do better. I understand why that’s f*cked up (that episode came out a while ago and we have had many conversations about why it’s f*cked up). I’m sorry, I can’t imagine how disappointing that must have been to hear.”

No thanks, Becky.