If Drake hasn’t learned a hard lesson yet about dealing with female fans, school is currently in session. He’s now suing a woman who allegedly tried to extort money from him by issuing false claims of pregnancy and rape.

The rapper says he met an Instagram model named Layla Lace last year during his “Boy Meets World” tour in Manchester, England. According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, after a February 2017 show, Drizzy says he and Lace had consensual sex at his hotel and “Layla also voluntarily and seemingly happily performed oral sex…”

Lace allegedly grew angry when they were done because she expected to go on tour with Drake after their encounter. Then, to make matters worse, he asked her to bounce.

Drake also included evidence of text messages from Lace once he ultimately stopped responding to her because he didn’t have the “time or energy to respond” to her “fantasy relationship.”

In response to the rejection Lace went on Instagram and began claiming that she was pregnant. In April 2017, Lace even went on Sirius XM’s Shade 45 to reiterate that she was carrying Drake’s child.

“It’s 100 percent sure. He knows it. I’m just going to leave it at that,” said Lace in a clip from the show posted to Instagram.

According to the lawsuit, the single mother then lawyered up and asked that Drake pay her for the baby. When he refused to comply, Drake claims Lace again retaliated by telling the police that he raped her.

Even after the Canadian artist was cleared by the Manchester police, Lace still demanded millions of dollars in exchange for her to drop the charges. That’s what prompted him to take legal action and sue Lace for civil extortion, emotional distress, fraud, abuse of process, and defamation.

While Drake already made headlines for hiding a child earlier this year, the suit says that “there is no credible evidence of pregnancy, nor any baby,” also noting that a child would have been born this Fall if she had been pregnant.

Aubrey, it’s time to do better.