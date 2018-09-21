Beyonce’s former drummer has gone apesh*t with claims that the singer practices witchcraft and put her under a spell of sexual molestation the Blast reports.

Kimberly Thompson filed for a civil harassment restraining order against Beyoncé, The Blast reports and court records viewed by Pitchfork confirm. But the bizarre request for a temporary restraining order was denied by a judge in Los Angeles Superior Court on September 19.

In the court documents, Thompson claims the Lemonade star practices “extreme witchcraft” and conjured up some “magic spells of sexual molestation” to harass her. Thompson also blamed Beyoncé for killing her cat, saying the singer “murdered my pet kitten.”

Thompson also believes Beyoncé is the FBI and has her phone tapped and is controlling her finances.

There is currently another restraining order hearing set for October 11.

Thompson also played drums in the Fred Armisen-led house band for the first season of Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Thompson might have to run and hide because surely the Beyhive will sting her with comments.

Recently when a fan got out of line and stormed the stage in Atlanta during Bey and Jay-Z’s On the Run II show, her dancers commenced to kicking his butt.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were walking off stage after a two and a half hour performance at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium when a man in a white jersey jumped to the stage and headed straight for the Carters. Twitter users at the concert described the interloper as a white man.

Thankfully, the loyal backup dancers and security guards jumped to restrain the fan.

Dancers who’d been going through their routine on stage looked at one another, then moved into formation to chase after the errant fan, CNN reported. Security jumped in too.

Thompson’s legal filings may just be an elaborate attempt for attention.

