Michelle Obama’s pre-sale tickets for her Becoming book tour, which went on sale Thursday, has people clutching their pearls and their purse strings at the rockstar level prices, the Washington Post reports.

The former first lady is gearing up to hit the road for a 12-city tour but her ticket prices shocked fans because of what many call Beyonce-level costs. StillObama is selling out, so much so that what started as a 10-city tour talk, evolved into two more cities being added, being the total to 12. The tour will end in Jay-Z’s hometown of Brooklyn. Maybe a Bey and Jay appearance is on the way after all!

In any event, while $29.50 seems fitting, that price is for a nosebleed seat. To get a closer glimpse of Obama, you’ll have to shell out up to $3,000 for front-row seats which reportedly includes a “pre-show photo opportunity,” meet-and-greet reception with Obama, a signed book and other perks, including an “exclusive VIP gift item.”

Coughing Up Coins

Twitter fans, however, are still not feeling coughing over so many coins.

“I love Michelle Obama, I do,” a fan wrote on Twitter. “She is everything. But I am sorely disappointed in how expensive these book tour tickets are.”

“Michelle Obama is out here selling Beyoncé priced tickets and I was not prepared,” another wrote.

But others support the ticket prices, saying Obama has earned her keep for this country.

“You don’t see it every day, but she’s not a typical author,” said Deborah Speer, an editor for concert-industry trade magazine Pollstar. “Michelle Obama is kind of a rock star herself.”

“I don’t want to hear a single word about Michelle Obama’s ticket prices,” one fan wrote. “She worked for this country for FREE for eight years. Get that money, Mrs. Obama.”

If you want to find another good reason for going, Obama and Live Nation are planning to donate 10 percent of ticket sales to unspecified “local charities, schools, and community groups.”

Obama is excited about what’s to come for her Becoming tour.

“Truly humbled by the response to my upcoming book tour,” she wrote on Twitter. “I can’t wait to share BECOMING with all of you & hope to see you somewhere along the way!”

General public sales begin Friday morning so collect your coins if you’re still considering purchasing a seat.

