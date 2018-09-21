The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg called bull on Republicans who she believes are rushing the sexual abuse victim to testify against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, while also refusing her request for an FBI inquiry, Raw Story reports. That’s something Goldberg said would never happen if Obama or Clinton was accused of sexual harassment.

“Listen, this is what she said happened — you should check it out,” she said. “You would check it out if it was Barack Obama. You would check it out if it was Bill Clinton.”

“You can’t rush it, (but) it will get rushed, because I’m sure they’ve got the votes,” she said. “Even if they didn’t, many of the responses from the men on this Judiciary Committee, I thought after all — after #MeToo, you still have the same mindset.”

Christine Blasey Ford has requested the FBI to investigate her allegation that she was sexually assaulted with a violent rape attempt by Kavanaugh before she testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing next week, her lawyers said in a letter to the panel.

Goldberg said the damage is already done to Kavanaugh’s credibility as a result of the accusation and more folks have already begun to wonder if he could truly perform effectively as a Supreme Court justice. The outspoken host said she supports the idea of having Ford testify.

“For me, I would like her to testify,” Goldberg said. “I would like her to testify because I want her to dignify the 900 alumni who wrote from her school, you know, 900 women from the time she was in school to 2018. They said, you know, we believe Dr. Blasey Ford, we’re grateful that she came forward. Her experiences are all too consistent with the stories we’ve heard and lived with while attending Holton-Arms.”

According to reports, Ford is now willing to testify next week.