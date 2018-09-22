Comedian Kevin Hart is inserting himself into the skirmish involving Katt Williams andTiffany Haddish that erupted after Williams questioned Haddish’s comic abilities, reports Page Six.

“My frustrations with Katt Williams come from, you keep pointing at Hollywood – Hollywood this, the white man,” Hart said Friday while meeting with reporters. “This, this and this. When do you take responsibilities for your actions.”

Hart was referring to comments Williams made on September 14 on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, an Atlanta-based station, on Friday. Williams was a guest on the show Frank and Wanda in the Morning.

Williams claimed Haddish has yet to prove herself. “She has not proven the ability to tell jokes back-to-back for an hour to nobody,” Williams said.

Hart made reference to the fact that Williams was critical of Haddish’s perpetually rising star, but has had numerous brushes with the law over the years.

“You had the shot,” Hart said hypothetically to Williams while defending Haddish, his co-star in Night School.

“You were the guy,” Hart said. “You were set up to be the star. You didn’t show up to work. You f—ed off promo shoots. You f—ed off your promo trips.”

Hart continued, “You became a risk to the studios, which is why the studios stopped f—ing with you.”

Hart went on to say that Williams chose drugs over all else.

“Take responsibility for what you chose and say, ‘You know what? I gotta fix me and I’ma come back and stand up for comedy,” Hart said.

Haddish and Williams appear to have made up. They were photographed together on Monday at the Emmys, both smiling. Haddish posted a photo to her Instagram account of Williams kneeling before her behind the scenes of the awards ceremony.

Night School is scheduled to premiere on September 28.