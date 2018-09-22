Grown-ish’s Luka Sabbat, a model, and an actor is reportedly dating Kourtney Kardashian 19 years his senior, and the two are said to be moving toward exclusivity, according to multiple reports.

Kardashian, 39, has apparently moved on after her split from model Younes Bendjima and has been recently spotted in Los Angeles and Chicago with Sabbat, 20, news organizations report. According to US Weekly, the breakup with Bendjima was due to the fact that he was being immature.

“Kourtney and Luka are exclusive and are edging toward becoming boyfriend and girlfriend,” a source told Us Weekly. “They say they’re taking it slow, but they’re moving faster than that in actuality.”

The source continued, “They’ve been inseparable. He’s met her kids before from being friends with the family, so it’s not like she’s introducing a new guy in their lives like she did with Younes.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star is the mom to Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, that she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Kardashian and Disick started dating in 2006 but parted ways back in 2015.

The pair were spotted having dinner together at The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles on Sept. 14. On Sept. 15, they were spotted at the grand opening of Tao Chicago nightclub, according to E Online.

In Los Angeles, “They sat in the back trying to keep a low profile, and then a few friends arrived to meet up with them,” a source told E Online. “Kourtney was smiling a lot and sitting next to Luka the entire time.”

Only time will tell if this is “the one.”