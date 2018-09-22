Will Smith, basketball star LeBron James, Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che and Jon Stewart were among the stars who joined Dave Chappelle at a surprise comedy show in Los Angeles.

Guests at The Peppermint Club were directed to put away their cell phones on Wednesday and then treated to the parade of comedians and activists, that also included Katt Williams, Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and their daughter, Willow, Page Six and Variety reported.

The group touched on the #MeToo movement, gun control and race in a show Chappelle called the “Comedy Fight Club.”

Will Smith told the crowd that he will soon turn 50 and performing stand-up comedy was always on his bucket list, according to Page Six. He told the audience that was taping the experience for a show called The Bucket List.

Smith made jokes about Jada Pinkett Smith’s show, Red Table Talk, that airs on Facebook. The chats often involve the family’s business personal business.

“I kind of lost control of my house,” Smith joked of the show, that featured his ex-wife, Sheree Fletcher, as a guest.

The edgy show also included a turn at the mic for host Chappelle in which he touched on sexual assault. He asked the audience how they would react if disgraced comedian Louis C.K., accused of multiple episodes of sexual misconduct, showed up and masturbated on stage. The response was silence.

There were other serious moments in the show too. Jon Stewart strayed from comedy to make an emotional plea for gun control. Williams sang a song for James that expressed hope for his signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. James was quiet during most of the show.

The evening was organized by John Terzian, co-owner of The Peppermint Club.