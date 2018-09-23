There’s a debate brewing online over what many are calling the “harsh” sentencing of a Pensacola man who stole $600 worth of cigarettes from a convenience store.

As reported by Pensacola News Journal, an Escambia County jury in August convicted Robert Spellman, 48, of burglary and grand theft for the Dec. 28 incident. He was accused of nabbing 10 cartons of cigarettes from a locked stock room. Spellman was sentenced Friday to 20 years in state prison.

“Just such a disproportionate sentence, who are these cruel judges?!?,” wrote one Twitter user.

Robert Spellman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for stealing 10 cartons of cigarettes from a convenience store in Florida. https://t.co/sG3WR065wp — The Appeal (@theappeal) September 23, 2018

Another said: “Is 20 years in prison the best option? What about house arrest with ankle bracelet? Mandatory community service? Work at the Circle K unpaid until $600 is repaid? All the above. He should be punished, but be more creative for this offense…”

Others were quick to remind Spellman’s defenders that he had “14 felony and 31 misdemeanor convictions prior to this charge, so his 20-year sentence qualifies him as a habitual felony offender,” the Pensacola News Journal reported.

While some commenters view Spellman as a “lifetime criminal,” user @MalikDama wrote: “I think it would be appropriate to ask what kind of rehabilitation services has he received? probably next to none. Mix that with how he was treated in prison by other inmates and guards. How much would the state saved by [rehabilitative imprisonment] in the first place.”

And user @KymJNeenan noted: “Recidivism risk is taken into account in all court process.. his rate is extremely high, the price he is paying for this said crime is outrageous but past/prior offenses are looked at for their potential of reoffending.”

Someone else suggested that “This issue is best addressed by looking at the high investment return that Private Prison investors receive. Ditto for the ICE detention centers. Bottom line? Keep the pipeline FULL.”

