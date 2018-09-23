Kevin Hart had a few choice words for Katt Williams during a recent appearance on the Breakfast Club.

The comedian/actor and his Night School co-star Tiffany Haddish chopped it up with the morning crew about their new comedy feature, and Hart made time to slam Williams for attacking the “Little Sis” during an appearance on V-103’s Frank and Wanda In the Morning show.

“Katt Williams, have you ever used your platform to f*****g bring the people that were under you up? You haven’t! You f***k you,” Hart said. “Nobody else did… Don’t s**t on my sister’s light ’cause you’re not happy with your s**t.”

Tiffany decided to play it cute by keeping it on mute during that portion of the interview but she did briefly speak to TMZ while at the Los Angeles airport.

When asked by the outlet about the feud with Williams, she said, “I have nothing with that Katt Williams beef, I’m happy.”

When the cameraman said she appeared to be agreeing with Hart in the interview, Haddish replied, “It ain’t got nothing to do with me.”

During Williams’ chat with V-103’s Frank and Wanda, he went in on a number of his fellow comedians, including Hart, Lil Rel Howery, Jerrod Carmichael, and Hannibal Buress. But the Girls Trip star received most of the criticism.

Williams, who just won an Emmy for his guest role on Atlanta, also attempted to discredit Haddish by suggesting she has yet to prove herself as a legit comic.

“[Haddish has] been doing comedian since she was 16. You can’t tell me your favorite Tiffany Haddish joke. Why? Because she ain’t done a tour yet. She ain’t done a special. She has not proven the ability to tell jokes, back to back for an hour,” he said. “[…] They all ready to down Mo’Nique and up somebody who has showed them Girls Trip.”

When TMZ asked Haddish if she would be “open” to helping Williams bounceback, she answered, “I am open to winning and making sure everybody else wins, too.”

